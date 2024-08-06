Assam: Pre-Senior Madrassas now under Directorate of Elementary Education

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The administrative control of all erstwhile Pre Senior Madrassas converted into ME schools has been transferred to the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE). Earlier, the administrative control of the Pre Senior Madrassa was with the Directorate of Secondary Education. Now, the Directorate of Secondary Education has issued an order and transferred the administrative power of the Pre Senior Madrassas to the Directorate of Elementary Education. The order comes into force with immediate effect.

Also read: Will move Supreme Court against anti-Madrassa stand in Assam: AIUDF (sentinelassam.com)