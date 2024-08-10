Assam: Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebrations underway at Khanapara, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A meeting was held at the College of Veterinary Science playground at Khanapara on Friday to discuss preparations for the upcoming 78th Independence Day celebrations. The meeting was chaired by Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan and attended by officials from various departments, police administration, the military, and paramilitary forces.

The meeting discussed the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Independence Day programme and assigned responsibilities to various departments. Additionally, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was instructed to clean the statues of freedom fighters in the Kamrup (Metro) district.

Other important aspects discussed included the provision of bio-toilets, regular electricity supply, and medical teams. The meeting was attended by Director of Information and Public Relations Manabendra Dev Ray, Additional District Commissioner Vishwajit Saikia, Assistant Commissioner Aditya Pratap Singh, ADCP, Security and Intelligence, Jyotiranjan Nath, and other officials from various departments and the district administration.

Also Read: Tinsukia District Administration Unveils Grand Plans for Independence Day Celebrations (sentinelassam.com)