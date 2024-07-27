Tinsukia District Administration Unveils Grand Plans for Independence Day Celebrations

TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia district administration has made an elaborate plan to celebrate the forthcoming Independence Day programme in a befitting manner. In a meeting held on Thursday at Tinsukia DC office with District Commissioner Swapneel Paul in the chair and being attended by leading citizens and government officials, it was decided to hold a district level competition on patriotic song, debate and drawing besides an innovative programme to make Tinsukia a garbage free town round the year.

The DIPRO Bikash Sarma informed that all competitions will be held initially at zonal level and subsequently at the district level. The details of the programme will be finalized by the Education department. The meeting also finalized other programmes for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. The citizens welcomed the proposal of the District Commissioner to undertake a special programme throughout the year with collective participation to transform the city of Tinsukia garbage free and promised to make efforts to keep their respective areas clean in collaboration with the municipality.

The District Commissioner suggested involving 52 NGOs in this work to keep the city clean at all times of the year. The meeting was attended by DDC Pabitra Das, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Gurnel Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Additional District Commissioners, District Heads of all departments and senior and distinguished citizens of Tinsukia.

Also Read: Lakhimpur Hosts District-Level Capacity Building Program Under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Also watch: