Assam Prepares for Winter Migratory Birds: Aaranyak Calls for Conservation Efforts

Guwahati: As the winter season is all set to comfort the atmosphere in Assam, time has come for the winged visitors from faraway places to flock the state's numerous forest areas and wetlands.

These migratory birds add to the richness of the biodiversity of the state during winters, making the destinations more lucrative for nature lovers, thereby adding immense value to the tourism potential of the state.

The region's premier research-based biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org), has called for concerted efforts by all sections of people in the state to look after the safety of the state's winter-season winged visitors, which render tremendous value to the state's in situ biodiversity.

From November 2024 onwards, Aaranyak is organising a series of birdwatching events, besides organising bird counts at various places in Assam.

"Migratory birds which visit different areas of the state during winter are valued guests for us, and we all should safeguard those during their stay in the state. The people in general of the state should also remain sensitive to the protection and conservation of natural areas flocked by these migratory birds," said the secretary general and the CEO of Aaranyak, Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar. Dr. Talukdar said that Aaranyak will be eager to extend as much cooperation as possible on its part to the bird lovers who want to have a closer look at these wonderful winged visitors.

"Assam is home to over 900 out of the total 1,377 species recorded from India so far. Diversity of habitat and altitudinal range, coupled with the location encompassing two biogeographic zones, explains this diversity and the high number of breeding birds in the state. Assam also receives a high number of migratory birds due to having two major migration flyways, the Central Asian and East Asian-Australasian flyways over the state," said Udayan Borthakur, a senior scientist in Aaranyak.

"Aaranyak has undertaken crucial ecological research on some of the globally threatened birds, such as the White-winged Wood Duck, Bengal Florican, Greater Adjutant, White-bellied Heron, etc. We have also pioneered genetic research on the critically endangered White-bellied Heron in the world.

"Besides scientific research, Aaranyak has been undertaking birdwatching as a tool to connect people with nature and contribute towards citizen-science-based initiatives. Aaranyak biologists, members, and volunteers have contributed to the development of checklists of birds of several Important Bird Areas (IBAs) in Assam," Borthakur said.

Regarding the importance of birds and migratory birds to the ecosystems, a researcher in Aaranyak, Karishma Sharma Chamlagain, said, "Birds are vital agents for critical ecosystem services such as pollination, seed dispersal, pest control, and nutrient cycling. In many regions, migratory birds further amplify these benefits, connecting ecosystems across continents. Their migratory routes span thousands of miles, demonstrating nature's intricate interconnections. In places like Assam, where biodiversity is particularly rich, birds play key roles in maintaining ecological health, supporting human livelihoods, and enriching cultural heritage."

"Migratory birds, in particular, are a vital link between different ecosystems. They contribute to global biodiversity by transporting genetic material across geographic regions and enriching ecosystems far from their breeding grounds.

