Assam: Teacher’s orientation programme organized by Aaranyak in Kamrup (M)

GUWAHATI: A one-day teacher’s orientation programme was organized recently by Aaranyak as a part of Wipro-Earthian’s Sustainability Education Programme in collaboration with Samagra Siksha Assam, Kamrup (M) on Thursday.

The programme held at the Administrative Building of Aaranyak witnessed the participation of 31 teachers representing 24 different schools from Kamrup (M). The pivotal role educators will play in Wipro’s sustainability initiatives within educational institutions was the core discussion of the programme. The programme was graced by the head of operations of Aaranyak, Mridusmrita Devi, senior manager, Administration of Aaranyak, Bobby Nath, Ashish Bipin Shah (virtually) from Wipro-Earthian, and many others.

The programme discussed Aaranyak’s overview and strategic roadmap for the sustainability education programme with the participants, with a strong focus on both theoretical and practical aspects of sustainability education, which provided a solid foundation for the participants.

Detailed elaborations on technical aspects helped in a crucial understanding of the practical applications, which are essential for creating a comprehensive educational experience. This hands-on approach, with the inclusion of games, interactive activities, and report preparation, made the learning process engaging and effective.

At the end of the programme, a set of 3 booklets provided by Wipro-Earthian as a part of the sustainability education programme were distributed to all the schools for carrying out the sustainability education programme in their respective schools, stated a press release.

