Assam preparing youth for global jobs through skill development: CM Sarma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the North East Skill Centre at Gorchuk, the under-construction Integrated Directorate Complex at Betkuchi, and the Sarusajai Stadium complex and adjoining areas in Guwahati to review key development initiatives in the State.

During the visit to the North East Skill Centre, the Chief Minister assessed ongoing skill development and employment-oriented training programmes under the Assam Skill Development Mission. He also interacted with trainees undergoing Japanese language training under the CM FLIGHT scheme and reviewed infrastructure and training facilities at the centre.

Dr Sarma reiterated that preparing Assam’s youth for global employment opportunities remains a top priority of the government. He said efforts are being made to connect young people with international job markets, particularly in Japan, through structured language and skill training programmes. He noted that the government has invested around Rs 1.5 lakh per trainee under the scheme in multiple phases.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Biswajit Daimary, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr K.K. Dwivedi, and other senior officials.

Later, Dr Sarma reviewed the progress of the Integrated Directorate Complex at Betkuchi, which is expected to house 54 directorates under one campus. He said the facility would improve efficiency in governance and make public service delivery more citizen-centric.

He directed officials to incorporate essential amenities in the complex, including a primary health centre, canteen, drinking water facilities on all floors, proper sanitation, and dedicated parking spaces for two-wheelers, four-wheelers and bicycles. He also instructed that the relocation of directorates be carried out in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister also inspected the Sarusajai Stadium area and reviewed the master plan for its integrated development. He said the project aims to develop the region into a modern urban hub with improved infrastructure, connectivity and public facilities.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai, Health Minister Ashok Singhal, Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, and other senior officials were also present during the review visits.

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