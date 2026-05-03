Sibsagar Commerce College Admissions Open 2026 for Commerce, Arts, BCA, ITEP and Skill Development Courses

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SIVASAGAR: The admission process for undergraduate first-year students in Commerce, Arts, and BCA programmes has officially commenced at Sibsagar Commerce College, one of the premier institutions for commerce, arts, and technical education in the region. The college is accredited with an ‘A’ grade by NAAC.

In addition to the regular degree courses, admissions have also begun for integrated teacher education programmes (ITEP), including BA-B.Ed and B.Com-B.Ed. Introduced last year, these programmes have already shown encouraging results, with around 40 students demonstrating promising academic performance in their first year, marking a positive development for the institution.

The college has further announced the opening of admissions for a range of skill development courses aimed at enhancing employability among students. Courses such as Event Management, Hospitality Management, Beauty and Wellness, PGDCA, and Mass Communication have, over the years, helped many students pursue self-employment opportunities.

Alongside these, the college continues to offer various add-on and practice-oriented courses, including integrated agriculture programmes, video editing, performing arts, and culinary training. These initiatives are expected to equip students with practical skills and pave the way for self-reliance in the future.

Notably, in the recently declared Higher Secondary final examination results, the Commerce stream of the college recorded commendable success, with six students securing star marks and 26 students passing in the first division, bringing accolades to the institution.

Students aspiring to take admission to the college for the current academic session can apply through the Samarth portal. Meanwhile, a significant number of students have already enrolled in the Higher Secondary first year through the Darpan portal in both Arts and Commerce streams, informed Principal Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta.

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