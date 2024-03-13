Assam: President's push for status of 3 Barak Valley languages

GUWAHATI: President of India Draupadi Murmu recommended the Assam Government provide Bishnupriya Manipuri, Dimasa, and Hindi as associate official languages in the Barak Valley districts.

Citing the recommendation from the President of India, Srikirishna Rukmini Kalashetra's president, Bidhan Sinha, urged the state government to take steps to provide associate official language status to these three languages in the Barak Valley districts. Sinha said this at a talk show organized by Srikirishna Rukmini Kalashetra on March 3. The programme of the Kalakshetra will conclude on Mach 16, a press release said.

