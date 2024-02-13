Assam: Barak Valley Soars Towards Aviation Transformation; Green Light for Doloo Greenfield Airport
GUWAHATI: The 'site clearance' for the prospective airport in Doloo, Cachar district, Assam has been formally endorsed by the Green Field Airports Steering Committee of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Sharing his delight on platform X, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed, "The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Green Field Airports Steering Committee gave the 'Site Clearance' thumbs up to our proposed airport in Doloo, Cachar District. We're very much excited about this progress, putting us one step closer in making a landmark change in Barak Valley's connectivity."
This endorsement goes hand in hand with the Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy of 2008. It’s a policy set by the Indian Government that guides the birth of new airports across the nation. To make this all possible, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) put in an application to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) under the GFA Policy, and now, Doloo's proposed airport in the Cachar district got its 'Site-Clearance'.
The assessment of the proposal was strict and included discussions with key players such as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD). This 'yes' from the Steering Committee is a huge leap for Assam's aviation infrastructure.
This effort goes hand in hand with the larger goal of enhancing regional air travel, particularly in the North Eastern Region. This aim is aligned with schemes like UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), kicked off on October 21, 2016. UDAN's goal? Make air travel affordable and within everyone's reach. It’s worth noting that thanks to UDAN, airports in Pakyong and Itanagar (Hollongi) in the Northeastern Region have already been made operational, leading to economic expansion and connecting less-served regions.
Clearing the Doloo airport site showcases the ongoing dedication to grow India's flight grid. This brings fresh chances for connecting and boosts local growth. Now, Barak Valley can anticipate a hopeful future. This future features better reach and financial rise, courtesy of this significant move in building their aviation facilities.
