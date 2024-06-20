Assam: Lack of proper infrastructure creates problems for vegetable vendors during monsoons

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The city of Guwahati has several weekly markets where the citizens procure the necessary vegetables and other necessary items. But almost all of these markets lack any permanent infrastructure or even sheds, causing problems for the large number of vegetable sellers and vendors who depend on these markets for making their living.

Thousands of vendors depend on the weekly markets of Beltola, Gorchuk, Boragaon, and Lakhtokia along with the vending on the streets of multiple other localities face the lack of any permanent infrastructure where they can sell vegetables. This turns out to be a major problem, especially during the monsoons as the vegetables turn bad quite easily as well as triggering health concerns for the vendors. Water logging at multiple localities of the city because of the rains has further aggravated the situation. Such conditions not only create problems for the vendors but also trigger a scarcity of fresh vegetables for the citizens.

In view of these problems, these vendors have appealed to the authorities, especially GMC to construct sheds in the vending areas. These will ensure the safety of the vendors from the elements of nature as well as save the vegetables from damage. Allocating proper vending zones for selling fresh items is another demand of the vendors of the city.

Also Read: Sudden spike in vegetables prices worries Guwahatians (sentinelassam.com)