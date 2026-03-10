Assam Primary Teachers' Association Calls Off Calendar-Burning Protest After Survey Dates Revised

The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has called off its planned protest — which involved the symbolic burning of the academic calendar — after the authorities revised the dates of the Foundational Literacy Survey (FLS) on March 7, addressing the association's core grievance.
In a statement, ASPTA president Nilakshi Gogoi and general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami said the protest had been scheduled for March 12 in response to a directive issued on February 25 by the State Council of Educational Research and Training Assam (SCERT).
The SCERT directive had altered previously scheduled dates in the academic calendar for conducting the Foundational Literacy Survey across 458 schools in the state — a move the association said disrupted planned teaching schedules and created unnecessary confusion among primary school teachers.
Following the revision of the survey dates on March 7, ASPTA said the reason for the protest no longer stood and announced the withdrawal of the programme.