Assam Primary Teachers' Association Calls Off Calendar-Burning Protest After Survey Dates Revised

The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has called off its planned protest — which involved the symbolic burning of the academic calendar — after the authorities revised the dates of the Foundational Literacy Survey (FLS) on March 7, addressing the association's core grievance.

In a statement, ASPTA president Nilakshi Gogoi and general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami said the protest had been scheduled for March 12 in response to a directive issued on February 25 by the State Council of Educational Research and Training Assam (SCERT).

