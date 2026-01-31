Assam: Teachers burdened with non-academic tasks, alleges ASPTA

Two-day education convention from February 7–8

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) has alleged that teachers are being increasingly diverted from classroom teaching to perform various non-academic and administrative tasks. ASPTA has announced a two-day Education Convention to be held on February 7 and 8, 2026, with the objective of safeguarding government primary schools in the state.

Addressing the media, ASPTA general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami said the convention aims to highlight the “systematic weakening” of public primary education due to the increasing burden of non-academic duties assigned to teachers and policies that have allegedly contributed to a steady decline in student enrolment in government schools.

Goswami alleged that teachers are being increasingly diverted from classroom teaching to perform various non-academic and administrative tasks, which is adversely affecting the quality of education.

Goswami said that teachers have been engaged in a wide range of duties such as preparing beneficiary lists for government schemes like Orunodoi, conducting surveys, attending multiple training programmes, managing data uploads on portals such as UDISE+ and AAPAR ID, participating in national campaigns and awareness drives, and performing election and other official duties. They also cited responsibilities related to vaccination drives, distribution of uniforms and textbooks, updating students’ bank and Aadhaar details, and attending online meetings and training sessions.

Goswami claimed that during the current academic year, teachers have had to spend between 15 and 20 days away from classrooms for training programmes. Those selected as key resource persons reportedly remained out of schools for up to 42 days. This, they argued, has disrupted regular teaching and contributed to declining student attendance.

He further expressed concern over the discontinuation of the primary scholarship examination over the past five years, stating that it has reduced student motivation and interest in government schools. He also criticized the addition of Class V to primary schools in 2012 without providing additional teachers or classrooms.

Goswami raised objections to the state’s implementation of provisions allowing 25 percent of students to study in private institutions at government expense, alleging that it has accelerated the decline in enrolment in public schools. Referring to the closure of schools due to low enrolment, ASPTA stated that the process, which began in Sivasagar district in 2012, has led to the closure of nearly 10,000 schools across the state by 2025. It further claimed that orders have been issued to close 91 more schools at the beginning of 2026.

“If this process continues, government schools in the state may disappear, affecting the preservation of language and culture,” Goswami warned, describing the situation as a “slow poison” for public education.

Regarding the convention, Goswami stated that it will seek consensus from literary bodies, student organizations, educationists, intellectuals, artists, and political parties to submit a proposal to the Education Department demanding that primary teachers be relieved from all non-academic duties from the 2026–27 academic session onwards.

At the press conference, ASPTA also demanded that the academic year be shifted from the current cycle to a January–December schedule, taking lessons from the recent winter disruption. Additionally, the association reiterated its demand for restoration of the Rs 8,700 grade pay allegedly deducted from primary teachers and warned of statewide protests if no positive response is received from the government.

