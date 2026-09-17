Assam Primary Teachers to Mark Sept 19 as ‘Let’s Learn to Read’ Day in Tribute to Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) will observe September 19 as 'Let's Learn to Read' Day across lower primary schools in the state in memory of noted singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The association has been carrying out a year-long programme titled 'Porhiboloi Xiku Aha' (Let's Learn to Read) since November 23, 2025, inspired by the belief that a society that does not read books cannot preserve its intellectual and cultural heritage.

The initiative seeks to develop a reading habit among children from the primary level and encourage students to take an interest in books. The association said Zubeen Garg's passion for reading, having reportedly read more than 12,000 books, serves as an inspiration for the programme.

As part of the initiative, the association will organise 'Let's Learn to Read' activities at lower primary schools across Assam on September 19. At participating schools, students and teachers will pay tribute to Zubeen Garg by offering floral tributes before his portrait, followed by reading competitions among students.

ASPTA president Ratul Chandra Goswami and general secretary Shailendra Kalita said the programme would be organised across schools to encourage children to develop a sustained interest in reading.

The association has appealed to teachers and schools across the state to participate actively and make the programme a success.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg's Fan Cycles From Lakhimpur To Sonapur To Pay Tribute To The Singer