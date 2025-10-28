Assam: TET qualified association raises concern over second merit list

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam TET Qualified Association (2019–21) has raised serious concerns over the publication process of the second merit list for assistant teacher recruitment under the Elementary Education Department. The association questioned the transparency and credibility of the list, alleging several inconsistencies and procedural lapses.

In a statement issued from Dispur, the association pointed out that, unlike the first merit list, the department released only a link for the second list instead of publishing the full list of selected candidates. “This has created doubts and suspicions. Did all eligible candidates get fair access to the selection list, or did some names appear through unfair means?” the association questioned.

Referring to the Education Minister’s recent statement that around 850 candidates from Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher categories had been removed, the association asked why the cut-off marks remained almost unchanged despite the reduction. “If 850 posts were adjusted within the 5,550 vacancies, the cut-off should have been different,” the statement noted.

The association, during a press conference on Monday, also raised questions about how cut-off marks increased in some districts compared to the first merit list, calling the trend “unusual and concerning.”

It further highlighted that even after the regularization of contractual teachers under Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) about 500 names from that category were included in the first list. The department had earlier assured that such names would be officially withdrawn, but the association claims those candidates might still be included in the second list. “We have information that candidates from the South Salmara SC category (State Pool) have been included,” they stated.

Additionally, the association sought clarification on whether candidates whose results were PDV pending, withheld, or had missing NIOS/UDISE documents in the first list were finally included this time.

Criticizing the method of releasing the second list, the association said, “We have never seen such an unusual way of publishing a teacher recruitment merit list before. There is definitely some irregularity. It seems the department avoided publishing names publicly to escape criticism due to overlapping issues.”

Concluding its statement, the association demanded that the complete list of all 5,550 selected candidates be made public to ensure transparency and fairness. “The department must clarify whether all posts have been properly filled or if some remain blocked,” the association added.

