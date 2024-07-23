Assam: Primary TET-qualified teachers demand regularization through separate process

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Primary TET Qualified Teachers Association has demanded that the regularisation of the contractual teachers be done through separate processes.

President of the organisation, Trailukya Deka said that the SSA contractual teachers demand the regularisation of their posts with pay protection adding that it is their legal right. But the government is ignoring their demand, he alleged mentioning that the government has asked them to choose between the options of contractual and regular services. He added that the organisation has moved the High Court against this option system and is in demand for regularization.

General secretary Kulajit Thakuria mentioned that recently the cabinet took the decision of regularisation of 35,000 contractual teachers under SSA and state pool teachers by creating new posts.

However, the contractual teachers under SSA were selected in 2012, 2014 and 2017 on a merit basis and have been working in the respective schools since then so these teachers should be regularised under the education department. He mentioned that the government will be creating new posts and engaging these teachers, which is an injustice towards them and will not be accepted.

They added that the contractual teachers engaged under SSA and the state pool teachers were engaged differently, but the state government wants to regularize both in the same way. Since both were employed differently, they will not accept regularization in the same way. They also added that 9,840 teachers are there in the state pool and that they have already moved the High Court to decide the validity of the regularization process.

Also Read: Office gherao threat by All Assam Primary TET-Qualified Teachers' Association under Samagra Shiksha, Assam (sentinelassam.com)