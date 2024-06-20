Assam: SSA issues statement regarding reports of dead teacher being marked present

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A sensational incident unfolded as a teacher named Harjyoti Das who was working in the Abhayapuriya Pam LP School and had passed away on June 11 because of an accident, was being shown present on the Sikha Setu app.

Samagra Sikha Assam investigated the matter and rectified the glitch. Their official X handle mentioned, “Samagra Shiksha has checked a media report of Shiksha Setu showing a dead teacher as present in school. In the portal, he was shown as absent. Our team contacted the school & found that it didn’t synchronize the attendance for last few days & once it synced today this issue arise.”

“Samagra Shiksha have guided them to once log out from the App and log in again, which resolved the technical glitch. The profile of the teacher Harjyoti Das has been deactivated,” they added.

