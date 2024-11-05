Assam: Principal, Two Others Suspended for Financial Scam in Guwahati

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The principal of JB Law College in Guwahati, along with two other staff, have been suspended for involvement in a multi-crore financial scam. The principal of the college, Dr. Malabika Talukdar, practical course coordinator Ranjan Jyoti Das, and accountant Pradip Bezbaruah have been suspended by the governing body of the college.

The meeting of the governing body was held on November 2, after submitting the audit report submitted by Dilip Mandal, and the subsequent screening-cum-reformation committee report was submitted on September 5. The committee consisted of three members, with Guna Kalita as a convenor. The remaining two members are Dr. Harekrishna Deba Sarmah and Sailen Goswami.

Further, an inquiry committee shall be constituted where these three suspended officials will appear before the inquiry committee. The huge financial misconduct happened from 2019 to 2024.

