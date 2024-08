Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, ordered an inquiry into the alleged slapping on a woman protestor by a woman police personnel in front of the Assam Secretariat today. The protestors were the families evicted from Silsako Beel.

