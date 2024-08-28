All Assam Students’ Union protests against smart meters, demands tariff reductions and meter replacement

DIBRUGARH: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Tuesday took out protest rally in Dibrugarh against the smart billing of electricity consumption by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). The students’ body also took out a funeral procession of Power Minister against high price of the smart meters.

“The smart meter should be replaced because it charges maximum charge. The people are suffering because the smart meter has been charging high prices,” said an AASU leader.

Protesters held posters and placards demanding the removal of the smart meters and shouted slogans against APDCL.

“We demand regular electricity without any further delay; the people cannot be looted in the name of smart meters,” one protester said.

Assam is one of the states that have implemented the prepaid digital smart meter system under the Revamped Distribution sector scheme (RDSS). The implementation and supervision of the system in the state are carried out by the APDCL, with six packages under which the revamping has been done.

SIVASAGAR: The activists of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has launched a protest against the implementation of smart meters in Sivasagar. The Sivasagar District Committee of AASU organized a symbolic funeral procession as part of their demonstration against the Power Department and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Tuesday.

The procession started from the Boarding Field, passed through Red Cross Road and Muktinath Chariali, and ended at Thanaghat, where the protesters symbolically immersed a mock dead body in the Dikhow River.

The protest was led by key AASU members, including central executive member Samiran Phukan, who voiced strong opposition to the power department’s actions. The rally echoed with slogans against the Power Department and APDCL, creating an intense and charged atmosphere.

AASU activists sharply criticized the implementation of smart meters, describing the electricity charges imposed through these devices as unfair and excessive. The students’ union has issued a stern warning to the authorities, stating that if the practice is not halted immediately, they will intensify their agitation by organizing a complete shutdown of APDCL offices in the region.

NAGAON: Amidst the ongoing state-wide protests against smart meters, All Nagaon District Students’ Union (AASU) on Tuesday staged a protest, titled as ‘Funeral Procession of the Power Department’ in Nagaon town, blocking the main roads of the small town here. The district unit of AASU staged the protest, carrying a symbolic coffin of the Power Department throughout the town. During the procession, the protesters shouted various slogans against the ruling party as well as the APDCL. The protesters strongly criticized the BJP-led state government and demanded reduction of electricity tariffs and replacement of smart meters with old meters.

The state financial secretary of the students’ organization, Gourishankar Saikia, executive member Mriganka Shekhar Bharali Hazarika, Nagaon district students’ union president Seeman Bora, and general secretary Kankan Jyoti Baruah participated in the stir today.

