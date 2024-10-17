Assam: Process on to recruit 9,717 graduate and postgraduate teachers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to recruit 9,717 graduate and postgraduate teachers.

Making this announcement public, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the government took this decision at the joint meeting between the department of school education and the Assam State School Education Board on October 15 to review the process of the TET-cum-recruitment test for 9,717 graduate and postgraduate teachers.

The minister further said that the department will start receiving online application forms from the aspiring candidates on October 21.

The breakup of the 9,717 posts is: 8,230 graduate teachers and 1,487 postgraduate teachers.

Also Read: Assam: Sanyogi Teachers Demand Re-Appointment (sentinelassam.com)