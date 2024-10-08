Assam: Sanyogi Teachers Demand Re-Appointment

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Sanyogi Siksha Karmi Union demanded the re-appointment for the ones who completed D. El. Ed.

In the statement, they said that they were dismissed without any advanced notice by the Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA). The president of the union, Abul Kalam, said, “We had been teaching for 2–6 years under SSA and received a limited remuneration of Rs 1,000 per month.

Many Siksha Karmi have already crossed their age limit for jobs, and others are on the verge of crossing the age bar. We have completed the D.El. Ed. as recommended by the SSA.” He further said, “The issue of the re-recruitment of Sanyogi Shiksha Karmi was included in the vision documents of the State BJP in 2016.

As advized by the Chief Minister of Assam, we have completed our D.El.Ed. We request the Chief Minister, those who have completed their D.El. Ed., their age limit should be exempted, and they should be re-appointed on humanitarian ground.”

