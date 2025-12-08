Assam: Prof. BN Goswami of GU selected for ANRF PM Professorship

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Prof. Bhupendra Nath Goswami of Gauhati University (GU) has been selected for the prestigious ANRF Prime Minister Professorship. The announcement was formally conveyed by Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

Prof. Goswami, a distinguished scientist known for his pioneering contributions in atmospheric sciences, was chosen based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee for the Prime Minister Professorship (EC-PMP). The selection is seen as a significant recognition of his scientific excellence and his potential to strengthen the research landscape of Gauhati University.

Under the fellowship, Prof. Goswami will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 2,50,000, along with a research grant of Rs 24 lakh per annum and Rs 1 lakh annual overheads, for a period of five years. The grant will be managed by the host institution.

ANRF has clarified that recipients of the Prime Minister Professorship cannot simultaneously hold any other fellowship or position funded by ANRF or other national or international agencies. The professor is required to join Gauhati University on a full-time basis to avail the support.

Prof. Goswami has been encouraged to assume his role within one month from the date of issue of the letter, with the possibility of extending the joining period up to three months if needed for relocation. All official mentions must designate him as “ANRF Prime Minister Professor.”

ANRF officials Dr. Rajwant (Scientist-F) and Dr. Sukumar Dey (Scientist-D) will coordinate the next steps and guide the documentation process for the commencement of the fellowship. A copy of the notification has also been shared with the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University.

