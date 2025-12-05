Youth awareness programme on disability inclusion held at Gauhati University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samadrishti, Kshamata Vikas Evam Anusandhan Mandal (SAKSHAM) organized a Youth Awareness Programme on Divyangjan Sewa at Gauhati University on Wednesday under the aegis of its North Assam Prant in collaboration with the NSS Cell as part of World Disability Day. Dr Arup Jyoti Kalita, General Secretary of SAKSHAM North Assam Prant, highlighted the need to sensitize students, social workers and the public on disability inclusion and stressed the importance of mental health awareness among youth. Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare and Vice President of SAKSHAM North Assam Prant, emphasized the role of youth and teachers in supporting persons with disabilities and reiterated NSS’s commitment to inclusive development. The programme felicitated several Divyangjan achievers as Divyanga Champions and recorded the participation of around 260 youth volunteers and teachers.

