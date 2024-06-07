Assam: Promoting complementary feeding: ‘IAP ki baat, Community ke Saath’ campaign launched

GUWAHATI: The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (lAP) is proud to announce the launch of the “lAP Ki Baat, Community ke Saath” campaign, aimed at addressing critical issues in child health. Aligned with the objectives outlined in the Presidential Action Plan for 2024 and 2025, this initiative seeks to engage communities and disseminate crucial information on child health over a two-year period. By focusing on topics including obesity, measles, autism, Down syndrome, and thalassemia, IAP aims to ensure accessible and relevant information for all, thereby contributing to enhanced societal well-being. “We are now set to commence our 7th campaign, focusing on complementary feeding,” a press release said.

The release added that mother’s milk is the best food for babies (complete food) up to 6 months of age. The process of introducing homemade nutritious semisolid foods to complement (in addition to) breastfeeding after 6 months is called complementary feeding. Despite starting complementary feeding, breastfeeding should be continued for two years.

Malnutrition, according to the release, is one of the most common causes of under-5 child deaths. Appropriate complementary feeding advice is one of the most cost-effective methods to reduce rates of malnutrition in children in the country. The essential criteria for appropriate complementary feeding are:

• Good hygiene and cleanliness while preparing and feeding.

2) Not to force feed the baby; it should be done in a playful manner.

3) Only 45.9% of babies are introduced to complementary food at 6 months.

4) After the first 6 months, start with small amounts of food and increase the quantity as the child accepts and grows older. Increase the number of times that the child is fed gradually. Usually, the baby should be eating 3-5 times a day with three meals and two snacks, along with breastfeeding after one year of age.

5) Choose local food items that are easily available, affordable, and easily digestible.

6) Increase food thickness from puree to finger food and ultimately family food as the infant grows older. Take the likes and dislikes of the child into account while preparing food.

7) Feed a variety of nutrient-rich, different-coloured food items to ensure a balanced diet and the adequacy of minerals and vitamins.

8) During illness, provide more frequent breastfeeding and encourage the child to eat soft, favourite foods and drink water.

9) Thick, mashed, pureed food that stays on the spoon has the best nutritional value; thin, dripping food does not provide sufficient amounts of energy and nutrients but only fills the infant’s stomach.

10) Avoid HFSS (High Fat, Sugar, Salt) foods during complementary feeding. Biscuits, breads, pastry, chocolates, cheese, soft drinks, ice cream, doughnuts, cakes, twined foods, packaged or stored foods, artificially cooked foods with preservatives or chemicals, fruit juices, and fruit drinks.

11) No extra salt should be added in the first 12 months and no extra sugar in the first 2 years.

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), through its 45,000 members spread across the country, ensures that every parent is given proper guidance and advice regarding complementary feeding during their visits.

Dr. GV Basavaraja, National lAP President 2024, emphasises, “The ‘lAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath’ campaign is a vital step towards ensuring the well-being of children nationwide. By providing accurate and credible information on complimentary feeding, we aim to empower parents and caregivers to make informed decisions about their children’s health.”

Dr. Vasant Khalatkar, National President 2025, adds, “Through collaborative efforts and widespread dissemination, we aim to address misconceptions and promote best practices in complimentary feeding, ultimately contributing to the overall health and well-being of our children.”

The campaign's esteemed team of experts, led by Convenor Dr. C R Bhanapurmath, Dr. Sudhir Mishra, Dr. Aarti Avinash Kinikar, Dr. Dinesh Tomar, Dr. K Kesavulu, and Dr. Nagalatha S, along with the scientific committee comprising Dr. Ptyali Bhattacharya, Dr. Gayatri Bezboruah, Dr. Prashant V Karya, Dr. Mubashir Hassan Shah, Dr. Cherukuri Nirmala, and Dr. Manmeet Kaur Sodhi, will ensure the accurate and credible dissemination of information about complimentary feeding. Key IAP officials, including Dr. GV Basavaraja, Dr. Vasant Khalatkar, Dr. Yogesh Parikh, Dr. Atanu Bhadra, and National Coordinators Dr. Geeta Patil, Dr. Samar Datwai, Dr. Kishore Baindur, Dr. Shantaraj, and Dr. Amaresh Patil, will virtually unveil awareness posters and videos as part of this campaign.

