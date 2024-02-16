Assam: Protests across the state by farmers and workers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Answering the clarion call of the central trade unions, workers associations and joint farmers associations, a state-wide strike was held by workers and farmers on Thursday. Several national worker unions, trade unions and farmers organisations had called on their regional units to organise a nation-wide strike on February 16 against the anti-farmer and anti-worker stance of the government.

But keeping in mind that the High School Leaving Certificate examinations or board examinations for Class X for the year are scheduled to start that day, the protesting organisations decided to advance the strike by a day and the same took place in Assam on February 15 instead. The Central Trade Union, Workers Federation and Joint Kissan Morcha, Assam had called for a complete strike of the transport workers and a complete bandh in the rural areas of the state against the anti-worker laws, low salaries, lack of job security and safety protocols and several other key points.

