Assam: PSSA demands apology from Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A controversy has erupted after Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia criticized Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for speaking with a disabled youth during his recent visit to Silchar. Saikia had told the media that the Chief Minister, instead of focusing on major issues, spent time talking to “a disabled boy like an idle person,” adding that he himself did not have time to speak in such a manner.

Following Saikia’s remarks, the Pratibandi Suraksha Sangstha, Assam (PSSA), strongly objected to his comments. Speaking to the press on Tuesday, the organization’s secretary Nripen Malakar questioned how Saikia could dare to demean a disabled person. He said Congress leaders were incapable of doing good for the public and remained busy making inappropriate statements.

Malakar warned that if Saikia did not publicly apologize and withdraw his comments within 24 hours, the organization would launch a protest and gherao Rajiv Bhawan. He further stated that any party or organization making derogatory remarks against disabled individuals would face a strong response from them.

He also expressed disappointment that neither Saikia nor any Congress MP showed the willingness to felicitate Simu Das, the visually impaired cricketer from Nagaon who recently returned after winning the World Cup. Malakar noted that instead of raising the matter in Parliament, Congress leaders chose to remain silent. In contrast, he said, the Chief Minister held a courtesy meeting with the World Cup–winning team, immediately announced a financial grant of Rs 10 lakh, and assured them of appointments, which he described as a promising gesture for the disabled community.

Malakar declared that they would not spare Congress, BJP or any other entity if they acted against the interests of disabled individuals or deprived them of their due rights.

