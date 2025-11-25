Debabrata Saikia Demands Assembly Committee for Fresh Investigation into Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Tuesday expressed strong dissatisfaction over the ongoing SIT investigation into the death of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Addressing the media after the Assembly session, Saikia said that neither the people of Assam, nor Zubeen’s family, nor the Opposition was satisfied with the direction in which the investigation was moving.

Debabrata Saikia said the Opposition has submitted a formal request to the Secretary of the Assembly, urging the formation of an Assembly Committee to ensure a stricter, faster and more transparent investigation. “The people of Assam deserve the truth. We will continue to demand justice for Zubeen,” he said.

Saikia said that during the Assembly discussion, he clearly stated that Zubeen Garg had immense love for Assam, which is why he returned from Mumbai despite earning fame in Bollywood. “His death appears to be a planned murder. Those arrested so far are merely associates. The real mastermind and the real motive are still unknown. We want the truth,” he said.

He also raised several sensitive points in the House, including Zubeen Garg’s open stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), his “botla” remark against the BJP government, and his admission that he regretted singing for a political party and would never repeat that mistake. “We want to know if these statements created any hostility and whether someone tried to suppress him or silence him. These angles must be investigated thoroughly,” Saikia added.

The Opposition leader criticised the demand for the singer’s bag and belongings from Singapore, saying that after two months, such items would no longer hold forensic value. “The dogs at his home must be playing with his things because they miss him. Asking for those items now is useless,” he remarked.