Assam: PSSA pins hope on 2026 for inclusive change

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pratibandhi Suraksha Sangstha, Assam (PSSA) on Wednesday expressed hope that the beginning of 2026 would mark a more positive phase for persons with disabilities, following a year marked by challenges and uncertainty. The organization said there was cautious optimism that the coming months would bring tangible improvements in the lives of the disabled community across the state.

In a statement, the organization’s secretary, Nripen Malakar, said expectations were high that persons with disabilities would finally start receiving benefits guaranteed under the Constitution and existing laws. He stated that these entitlements included pensions, a four per cent reservation in employment, access to quality healthcare, free education, free transport facilities and eligibility for government housing schemes, adding that such rights needed effective implementation rather than remaining confined to policy frameworks.

Malakar also voiced hope that the post-2026 Assembly election period would see the appointment of a responsible, empathetic and sensitive individual to oversee the department concerned with disability welfare. He said the community required leadership that is willing to listen patiently to its concerns, challenges and aspirations, and translate them into meaningful action on the ground.

The organization reiterated that genuine inclusion and dignity for persons with disabilities would depend on sustained political will and administrative commitment in the year ahead.

