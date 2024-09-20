Assam: PST and PET to be conducted from October 3 for various police posts

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The office of the chairman, State-Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, has issued a notification informing that the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted for the various police posts.

The notification said that the PST and PET will be conducted for the recruitment of 1645 posts of Constable (UB), 2300 posts of constables (AB) in Assam Police and one post of Constable (UB) in APRO; 114 posts of Constable (UB) and one post of constables (AB) backlog posts for Hills Tribe category in Assam Police issued; 58 posts of Boatman in Assam Police; 654 posts of Driver Constable in Assam Police; 204 posts of Constable of Police (Communication), two posts of Constable (Dispatch Rider), two posts of Constable (Messenger) and two posts of Constable (Carpenter) in APRO; 262 posts of Constable of Police (Communication), three posts of Constable (Driver), nine posts of Constable (Dispatch Rider), two posts of Constable (Handymen), 14 posts of Constable (Messenger) and three posts of Constable (Carpenter) in APRO and one post of Sub-Officer and 39 posts of Emergency Rescuer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam; and 269 posts of Constable (Grade-III) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam, the notification added.

The notification further said that the PET consists of 3200 metres and 1600 metres race for male and female candidates, respectively. Hence, the candidates who have applied against more than one advertisement having the same standards for the race will attend the PST and PET only once for all the posts he/she has applied for. The PST and PET will start with effect from October 3, 2024. The candidates will have to appear for their PST and PET at the venue mentioned in their admit cards. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards for the PST and PET with effect from September 23, 2024, from the SLPRB website, www.slprbassam.in. The candidates facing difficulty in downloading the admit card may contact the Help Line No. 8826762317 or send an email at siprbadmitcard@gmail.com, the notification added.

