Assam: Doomdooma Police Seize Two Trucks Illegally Transporting 58 Cows

DOOMDOOMA: Following a tip off, Doomdooma Police apprehended two trucks illegally carrying 58 cows from Sadiya on Monday night. Based on an information, Doomdooma Police launched a search operation on that night on all the trucks moving along the National Highway No. 127(Old NH No. 37) and its bypass in between Talap to Makum and apprehended two trucks bearing numbers AS 02 DC 4814 and AS 01 NC 6615 that were carrying 58 cows without any valid documents.

On interrogating the drivers and the handy-men of the two trucks, the police could know the names of the owners of the trucks. However what is surprising the police could gather information about some of the student leaders’ involvement in this illegal cow trade. On the other hand the health of many of the cows so apprehended were reportedly deplorable.

Also Read: Renowned Radio Artiste and Musician Digen Mahanta Passes Away in Guwahati

Also watch: