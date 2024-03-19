Assam Public Service Commission CCE 2023 prelims conducted successfully in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Public Service Commission successfully conducted the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 in 116 venues across 32 districts of Assam on Monday in a smooth and glitch-free manner. APSC expressed gratitude for the wholehearted and sustained assistance and support of the district and police administrations of the districts, Health Department, Postal Department, Municipal Corporations, APDCL, SEBA, the Principals and Teachers of all educational institutions.

It is noteworthy that the examination was held against 235 posts for ACS, APS and other Allied Services where 67251 candidates applied. Out of 235 posts, there are 45 posts for ACS and 35 posts for APSC, amongst others. For the first time, an OMR sheet with a carbon copy for candidates was used. In the Main Examination, question papers will be set in Assamese along with English The Main Examination will be held in July 2024, The provisional answer key of the Combined Competitive (Pre) Examination, 2023 was uploaded immediately after the examination on the same day.

