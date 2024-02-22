Assam: APSC Shifts CCE (Prelim) Exam 2023 Date to Prevent Clash with SET 2024

GUWAHATI: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) rescheduled the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2023 to March 18, 2024, from its original date of March 17, 2024.

In a notification, the Secretary of the Assam Public Service Commission stated, “In cancellation of this office earlier notification No. 24PSC/E-11/2023-24 dated 16th February 2024 this is for information to all concerned that the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2023 is rescheduled on 18th March, 2024 (Monday) instead of 17th March, 2024 (Sunday).”

This decision follows concerns raised by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) regarding the overlapping examination dates of the Assam Public Service Commission's (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) (Preliminary) 2023 and the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 conducted by the SLET Commission of Assam.