Assam: APSC Shifts CCE (Prelim) Exam 2023 Date to Prevent Clash with SET 2024

GUWAHATI: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) rescheduled the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2023 to March 18, 2024, from its original date of March 17, 2024.
In a notification, the Secretary of the Assam Public Service Commission stated, “In cancellation of this office earlier notification No. 24PSC/E-11/2023-24 dated 16th February 2024 this is for information to all concerned that the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2023 is rescheduled on 18th March, 2024 (Monday) instead of 17th March, 2024 (Sunday).”
This decision follows concerns raised by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) regarding the overlapping examination dates of the Assam Public Service Commission's (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) (Preliminary) 2023 and the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 conducted by the SLET Commission of Assam.
Reports indicate that both state-level examinations, originally scheduled for March 17, 2024, have prompted the AASU to urge the APSC to reconsider.
The SLET Commission had initially announced the date for NE SET 2024 as March 17, 2024, predating the APSC's announcement of the same date for CCE 2023-24.
Considering the challenges faced by aspirants, AASU is appealing to the APSC to consider changing the date of CCE 2023-24.
Meanwhile, Assam Public Service Commission earlier announced the APSC CCE Prelims 2024 exam date to be March 17, 2024.
According to the official notice, the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2023 will be held on March 17, 2023, at 32 district headquarters. The preliminary examination will include two papers of objective-type multiple-choice questions, each lasting two hours. Paper I will cover General Studies I, and Paper II will cover General Studies II. The total marks will be 400, and the total time duration will be 4 hours. Negative marking will be applicable for incorrect answers.
The APSC CCE 2023 will fill a total of 235 vacancies in various state government departments. The registration process commenced on January 12 and concluded on February 6, 2024.
