Assam Public Service Commission Condoles Demise of Zubeen Garg

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of eminent singer, composer, lyricist, music director, actor, film director, producer, scriptwriter, and prominent social activist of Assam, Zubeen Garg.

In a condolence message, the Commission described his passing as an irreparable loss to human life and society. For over three decades, Zubeen Garg had enriched Assamese culture with his versatile creations while also leaving a lasting impact on Indian cultural life and society at large. His contributions inspired countless young talents in the field of music and arts.

APSC stated that the sudden demise of this celebrated artiste has created a profound void in the Assamese cultural sphere. Extending heartfelt condolences, the Commission conveyed its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, including his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

