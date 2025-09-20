Assam Declares Three-Day State Mourning for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: The Assam government has declared a three-day state mourning from 20 to 22 September to honour the passing of legendary singer, filmmaker, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The 52-year-old artiste died in Singapore on Friday, 19 September, following an accident, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the North East Festival.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota announced the decision via his official ‘X’ handle, confirming that during the mourning period, no official entertainment events, ceremonial functions, or state dinners would be organised. While cultural and ceremonial programmes will be suspended, service-based activities such as health camps, TB support initiatives, and plantation drives will continue as planned.

The announcement comes as Assam grapples with the sudden loss of one of its most beloved voices. Zubeen’s passing has not only created a deep cultural void but has also sparked public outrage. Many admirers have alleged negligence on the part of festival organisers, with protests and emotional tributes unfolding across the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that multiple FIRs lodged against North East Festival organisers Syamkanu Mahanta and Sidharth Sarma have been handed over to the CID for a consolidated investigation. “The probe will be thorough,” Sarma assured in a statement.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to bring Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains back to Assam. The government has planned to place his body at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium, where the public will be allowed to pay their last respects before the cremation.

Zubeen Garg, often hailed as the voice of modern Assam, leaves behind an unparalleled legacy in music, cinema, and culture. His death has united the state in grief, with fans and fellow artistes describing his loss as an irreplaceable blow to Assam’s cultural identity.