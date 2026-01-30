Assam: Public Services on CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Birthday

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), in collaboration with its councillors and various organizations, will organize a three-day series of social welfare and public service programmes in the city from January 30 to February 1 coinciding with the birthday of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Minister’s birthday is on February 1. The initiative aims to promote cleanliness, environmental conservation, social service and public welfare, while conveying a positive and inspiring message to the public. Highlighting the spirit of the programme, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania said, “Cleanliness means trust, green means the future, and public welfare means responsibility — the convergence of these three builds a vibrant city.”

As part of the programme, on January 30, statues of eminent personalities at various locations across Guwahati will be cleaned. In addition, cleanliness drives will be carried out at two religious institutions in each ward, covering a total of 120 such establishments. On January 31, cleanliness campaigns will be organized at two social institutions in every ward, again covering 120 locations. Special health check-up camps will also be held for sanitation workers on the same day.

On February 1, prayers will be offered at religious institutions in all wards for the long life and good health of the Chief Minister, along with the offering of a ceremonial ‘xorai’. Prayers will also be held seeking the formation of a BJP–NDA government in Assam under Dr Sarma’s leadership.

On the same day, under the Chief Minister’s call to the GMC, five self-help groups will be provided vending spaces under the ‘Udyamita Haat’ initiative beneath the Zoo Road flyover. The initiative, aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs, is being implemented under the theme ‘Self-reliant Women, Self-reliant Assam’ with support from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the Assam Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana. As part of an environmental drive titled ‘Green Guwahati Project’, around 1,000 neem saplings will be planted across the city’s 60 wards within the premises of religious and social institutions through booth committee presidents. The GMC announced that if the saplings grow successfully, financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh will be provided to the respective institutions after six months.

Additionally, fruits will be distributed among inmates of orphanages, old-age homes and patients in hospitals. At 5 pm, the GMC will inaugurate mini high-mast lights at around 400 religious and social institutions across the city under the ‘Banti Project’.

