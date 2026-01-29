Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes cheques under MMUA in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Sivasagar district on Wednesday and attended a cheque distribution programme under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMUA) at Borbil Playground in Bakchu Kotoki Koch Gaon under Khelua Gaon Panchayat.

In the first phase of the scheme, the Chief Minister distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each to women beneficiaries enrolled under the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) and the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). A total of 31,291 women, including members of rural self-help groups and urban livelihood missions, received financial assistance. The scheme aims to promote women entrepreneurship and economically empower women by transforming beneficiaries into Lakhpati Baideos across Assam. The Chief Minister also addressed a public meeting at the venue.

