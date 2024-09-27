Assam Public Works Lodged FIR Against YouTuber in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Public Works has lodged an FIR at the Chandmari Police Station against the YouTube channel Jumping Spider Studio, to counter the spread of superstitions in society in the name of a podcast.

According to the FIR, “On September 21, a video was shared on social media from a Facebook page called ‘JUMPING SPIDER STUDIO’ that described the nefarious activities of a Western organization called ILLUMINATI. In the video, a woman narrated the way ILLUMINATI members collect human blood, particularly from children, and consume it to gain control over society. This video aims to spread superstition and fear among the people of Assam, especially children.”

The organization has requested that the situation be thoroughly investigated and that any content that promotes superstition and jeopardises the stability of a positive social environment be strictly prohibited.

