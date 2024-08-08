‘YouTube Shorts now has trillions of views in India’: CEO Neal Mohan

Google-owned YouTube’s CEO Neal Mohan on Wednesday said that Shorts, which was first launched in India, now has trillions of views in the country and domestic creators are making videos inspired by local trends that go on to define global culture.

Mohan informed that Indian creators are doing more than just sharing stories; they’re exporting Indian culture to the world.

“More than 11,000 Indian channels have over a million subscribers. That’s a 50 per cent increase year over year,” he shared the figures as YouTube hosted its flagship event ‘Brandcast 2024’ in the national capital.

“Times have changed. Now, creators are the new A-listers. Like Prajakta Koli, whose comedy journey on YouTube led to a starring role in a Netflix series and her Bollywood debut. And Diljit Dosanjh, the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella,” said Mohan who joined YouTube nine years ago.

The creators and artists have business strategies, writers’ rooms and production teams and are creating programmes that people love to watch.

“And they’re driving growth on YouTube. We’re number one in reach and watch-time in India,” the YouTube CEO said. Millions of fans come to YouTube to watch their favourite comedians in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, and more. Fans aren’t just tuning in, they’re showing up and buying tickets to watch comedians perform on stages around the world. (IANS)

