Assam Publication Board Announces ‘Granthabarsha 2025 Fellowship’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In line with the Assam government’s declaration of Granthabarsha (Year of Books) 2025, the Assam Publication Board has announced the recipients of the ambitious “Granthabarsha 2025 Fellowship”, a prestigious initiative aimed at encouraging writers and intellectuals across the state. Board Secretary Pramod Kalita said that a ten-member selection committee headed by noted author, lexicographer and Vice-Chairman of the Assam Publication Board, Sumanta Chaliha, finalised the list after an extensive evaluation process. The Board had invited manuscripts in 22 categories from authors writing in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo and various indigenous languages of Assam. A total of 547 manuscripts were submitted by 512 authors. Following a rigorous assessment, 49 manuscripts by 49 authors were selected for the fellowship. The selected works span a wide range of subjects, including Assam’s history, literature, culture, indigenous communities, religion, science, theatre, technology, sports, translations, environmental studies and biographies.

Each fellowship recipient will receive a cash award of Rs 50,000 along with a certificate of recognition. The Granthabarsha 2025 Fellowship is one of the flagship initiatives undertaken by the Assam Publication Board to promote literary excellence, support authors, and enrich the state’s multilingual literary heritage during the Year of Books celebrations.

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