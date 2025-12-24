Assam Publication Board Awards Anjan Baskota for Literary Excellence

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Anjan Baskota, a young writer and journalist under Biswanath district, has been selected for the Young Writer Honour to be presented by the Assam Publication Board, Government of Assam. He was earlier awarded with the Xahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar, 2020. He has five books to his credit besides three translation works and dozens of edited research-based books, magazines, and souvenirs. He is a multilingual writer with proficiency in Assamese, Nepali, Hindi, and English.

