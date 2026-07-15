Assam: Rabha, Bodo student bodies oppose inclusion of tribal villages under GMDA

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), Kamrup district committee, and the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), South Kamrup district committee, on Tuesday opposed the proposed inclusion of villages under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council and tribal belts and blocks within the jurisdiction of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Addressing to media, ARSU Kamrup district committee president Ananda Rabha said that the GMDA had issued a notification on June 3, 2026, for land acquisition in parts of the greater Rani area under Azara and Palashbari revenue circles for the Housing and Urban Affairs Department.

He said that land acquisition had been proposed in villages including Jobe, Deorali and Jangaliapara, among others. He added that GMDA had also planned to include villages such as Jore, Patgaon, Sajjanpara, Rajapanichanda, Andherijuli, Rangapara, Kachari Alibari and Ratabari under New Town III.

Rabha said these villages were among the 779 villages covered under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (Amendment) Act, 2005, and were also located within tribal belts and blocks.

The organisations demanded that no village under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council be included under GMDA, that attempts to break tribal belts and blocks be stopped, and that land ownership rights be granted to farmers in the greater Rani area under Azara and Palashbari revenue circles.

They also urged Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to review the Guwahati Satellite Township Development Authority Bill, 2026, and include provisions to protect autonomous councils and tribal belts and blocks in line with the Assam State Capital Region Development Act, 2017.

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