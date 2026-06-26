Assam’s Aero City Push Sparks Fear in 16 South Kamrup Villages Over Land Loss and Tribal Rights

Guwahati: Residents across 16 villages in the Palasbari and Azara revenue circles of south Kamrup are voicing deep anxieties over impending land acquisitions and potential eviction for the proposed Aero City and Satellite Township megaprojects near Guwahati.

The dual development plan envisages an "Aero City" by the Adani Group spanning 2,662 bighas, alongside a 4,000-bigha "Satellite Township" spearheaded by the Assam government in the Rani-Bongara region. While no formal eviction notices have been issued, intense survey activity and a revenue department push to compile and submit local land records have sparked widespread panic.

Beyond the loss of agricultural livelihoods, local communities are raising serious constitutional alarms. Several of the affected villages—including Jobe, Sajjanpara, and Andherijuli—sit within the protected South Kamrup Tribal Belt and fall under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC).

Indigenous groups, including the Rani Regional Tribal Sangha and local Bodo and Rabha student unions, have submitted a formal memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They warn that absorbing these protected areas into the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) threatens tribal autonomy, land rights, and the self-governance powers of the RHAC.