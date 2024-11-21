Assam: Racket lifting iron slabs from footpaths busted in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Chandmari Police busted a racket that lifts iron slabs placed at footpaths in Guwahati to melt them so as to make other iron products. The racket has thieves who work as labourers so as to give passersby a slip. The police arrested six persons in the guise of labourers who lift iron slabs, hand them over to a damp at Muchkhowa that hands them to an iron manufacturing company. The company melts the iron slabs so as to use the metal for the manufacture of other products. The police arrested as many as 11 persons, including the manager of the iron manufacturing company.

Also Read: Truck Carrying Iron Rods Plunges Into Desang River After Bridge Railing Breaks in Sivasagar