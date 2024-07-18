Truck Carrying Iron Rods Plunges Into Desang River After Bridge Railing Breaks in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: A horrific accident took place at Desang Rajabari in Sivasagar. A 12-wheeler truck fell into the Desang River after breaking the railing of the bridge over the river. The truck was carrying iron rods from Tinsukia to Jorhat.

However, the driver and handyman of the truck survived the accident. Mukibur Rahman and Dildar Hussain swam across the river to save their lives. Both were later admitted to the Sivasagar Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, police and SDRF forces are making efforts to recover the truck.

Also Read: Dr. Ranjit Kumar Das Honored as Best Homeopathic Gastroenterologist at World Summit in Dubai

Also watch: