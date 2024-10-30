Assam: Raid Conducted; Two Drug Peddlers Arrested in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a continued effort to curb the illicit drug trade, the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Dispur Police Station conducted a successful raid, apprehending two drug peddlers and seizing a significant quantity of contraband.

The accused peddlers, identified as Siranjeet Barua (28) of Sarupathar and Triyon Pegu (25) of Chabua, were caught with 2 soap cases containing suspected Brown Sugar, weighing 24 grams. Acting on credible intelligence, the EGPD team swooped in, recovering the illicit substances and taking the duo into custody. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Also Read: Guwahati: STF Nabs Drug Peddlers; Recovers Heroin And Cash