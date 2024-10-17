Guwahati: STF Nabs Drug Peddlers; Recovers Heroin And Cash

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against narcotics, the prompt action of Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) led to the apprehension of a drug peddler.

Acting on reliable input, the STF conducted a raid at the residence of 24-year-old Bhargav Choudhury located at Hengerabari, Namghar Path, Forest Gate on 16th October.

They recovered 38 vials suspected to contain Heroin weighing 49.5 grams along with one mobile phone, cash amounting to Rs. 15,880 and 66 empty vials.

Upon interrogation, Choudhury revealed the whereabouts of another two drug peddlers identified as 36-year-old Sanjib Roy alias Munna and 23-year-old Nitai Sarkar alias Lala hailing from Assam's Dhubri district.