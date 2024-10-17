Guwahati: STF Nabs Drug Peddlers; Recovers Heroin And Cash

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against narcotics, the prompt action of Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) led to the apprehension of a drug peddler.
Acting on reliable input, the STF conducted a raid at the residence of 24-year-old Bhargav Choudhury located at Hengerabari, Namghar Path, Forest Gate on 16th October.
They recovered 38 vials suspected to contain Heroin weighing 49.5 grams along with one mobile phone, cash amounting to Rs. 15,880 and 66 empty vials.
Upon interrogation, Choudhury revealed the whereabouts of another two drug peddlers identified as 36-year-old Sanjib Roy alias Munna and 23-year-old Nitai Sarkar alias Lala hailing from Assam's Dhubri district.
The duo were nabbed from their rented accommodation located at House No. 45, Bagharbari, Pubarun Path where the STF found suspected heroin weighing 56.26 grams (without soap boxes) and 35 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 47.95 grams.
Cash worth Rs. 9900, 28 empty vials, two mobile phones, one Swift Dzire vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 FS 4430 and a Scooty bearing registration number AS 01 FW 6904 used for transportation of drugs were confiscated by the STF.
