Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) urges CM to set up passenger terminal at Agyathuri

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) has appealed to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to take up with the Ministry of Railways and Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) the long-pending demand for establishing a full-fledged passenger terminal at Agyathuri (Agthori) railway station.

In a memorandum submitted on Wednesday, ARPA General Secretary Dipankar Sharma said the proposed terminal is necessary to reduce mounting congestion at Guwahati and Kamakhya railway stations, both of which are currently operating beyond capacity.

The association pointed out that pit lines at the two stations remain heavily occupied, causing delays in train reception and dispatch. As a result, several trains are facing unusually long delays while approaching Guwahati.

Citing an example, ARPA mentioned that the 15647 Mumbai–Guwahati LTT Express is currently taking nearly three hours to cover the 48-km stretch from Rangia to Guwahati, while the same distance can now be covered by road in nearly one hour following the commissioning of the new bridge connecting North Guwahati.

According to ARPA, a dedicated passenger terminal at Agyathuri would ease operational pressure on the Guwahati–Kamakhya railway network and help reduce train travel times.

The association also highlighted that passengers from North Guwahati, Changsari, Amingaon, Hajo, Sualkuchi, Mangaldoi and Kharupetia would benefit significantly through improved long-distance rail connectivity.

ARPA further stated that while local and commuter trains can continue serving Guwahati city, long-distance trains could be managed more efficiently through Agyathuri, boosting regional connectivity and supporting economic growth in North Guwahati, Changsari and Amingaon.

The association expressed hope that the Chief Minister’s intervention would help prioritize the project with railway authorities and bring long-term relief to rail passengers across Assam.

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