Assam Rail Passengers’ Association Welcomes New Trains to be Launched

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) has welcomed the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate several new weekly train services on January 17, including three originating from the state and others connecting different parts of North Bengal.

However, while appreciating the move, the organization has simultaneously levelled serious allegations against the central railway authorities, accusing them of consistently neglecting the rail travel interests of the people of Assam.

In a statement, ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sharma alleged that despite trains originating from Assam, no adequate arrangements have been made to benefit passengers within the state, while neighbouring West Bengal has been provided comparatively better rail connectivity with fewer originating trains.

