Assam: Railway Protection Force Recovers 49 Lost Passengers’ Mobile Phones

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway’s (NFR) Railway Protection Force (RPF) has achieved a significant milestone in tracing and recovering lost mobile phones of railway passengers. According to a press release, the RPF has recovered 49 lost phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

The CEIR portal, launched by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), enables the RPF to trace lost or stolen mobile phones reported through the Rail Madad App. The portal has been instrumental in tracing lost devices across telecom service networks in Assam.

The Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC) of NFR coordinated with the CID team, Assam Police, and the Department of Telecommunication of Guwahati to facilitate access to the CEIR portal. Additionally, the PCSC office of NFR worked with officials from the Ministry of Communication in New Delhi to ensure a smooth implementation of the CEIR portal stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: RPF apprehends 4 persons, recovers stolen railway items in Dibrugarh