Assam: RPF apprehends 4 persons, recovers stolen railway items in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended four persons from Teliapatty area near Lahowal and recovered stolen railway materials and Overhead equipment (OHE) wire with one auto rickshaw bearing registration no (AS-06CC-4091).

A case vide No. 06/2024 u/s 3 (a) RP (UP) Act was registered at RPF post in Dibrugarh railway station.

The arrested persons has been identified as Babul Ali alias Kalia (23), Jintu Kalita alias Voko (21), Najir Hussain (42) and Rupam Konwar (33).

“We have recovered 39 pandrol clips (ERC), four fish plates, eight iron angles valued Rs 20, 812 approx and OHE contact wire and catenary wire,” said an RPF official.

He said, “During interrogation Babul Ali and Jintu Kalita confessed that they cut overhead equipment wire. They were forwarded to court of SRM Tinsukia on Wednesday.”

Also Read: Chhath Celebrations Held with Devotion Across Hojai District Paying Oblation to Sun God

Also Watch: